FIRST ALERT- This week will bring some Spring Fever, before a cool down next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the area with highs in the low 60s

Daytime high temperatures will reach the 70s Monday and Tuesday

A few light overnight showers expected Monday but dry during the day.

There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday

Warmer weather has arrive and the pollen count is starting to rise

Highs will reach the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday

First Alert Summary

Sunday there will be sunshine for most of the day and highs in the low 60s

High pressure will take over and warm things up starting Monday with highs in the 70s, the 70s will continue into Tuesday.

wis (wis weather)

The return flow around the high will bring a few overnight showers Monday, but dry weather is expected during the day.

A front will approach the area from the west Wednesday and bring a good chance for rain that will continue into Thursday

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers overnight . Highs in the low 70s

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s

Wednesday- Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and a 30% chance for showers

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.