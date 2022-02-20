SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- This week will bring some Spring Fever, before a cool down next week

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the area with highs in the low 60s
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach the 70s Monday and Tuesday
  • A few light overnight showers expected Monday but dry during the day.
  • There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday
  • Warmer weather has arrive and the pollen count is starting to rise
  • Highs will reach the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday

First Alert Summary

Sunday there will be sunshine for most of the day and highs in the low 60s

High pressure will take over and warm things up starting Monday with highs in the 70s, the 70s will continue into Tuesday.

wis
wis(wis weather)

The return flow around the high will bring a few overnight showers Monday, but dry weather is expected during the day.

A front will approach the area from the west Wednesday and bring a good chance for rain  that will continue into Thursday

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers overnight . Highs in the low 70s

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s

Wednesday- Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and a 30% chance for showers

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
File photo of a rapid at-home test.
DHEC to close testing sites, stop daily case reporting
This month the South Carolina Ethics Commission ruled the embattled former leader of the...
Former Richland Co. Recreation Commission leader ordered to pay almost $36k for ethics violations

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine this weekend but cooler temps arrive
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Skies are clearing up this afternoon with highs in the 60s
FIRST ALERT: Gusty rain this morning, then skies clearing with breezy winds
FIRST ALERT: Gusty rain this morning, then skies clearing with breezy winds
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Warm & Windy today, some isolated storms possible tonight