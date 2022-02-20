SkyView
Clemson Scores 19 Unanswered Runs To Down Hoosiers 19-4

Clemson baseball
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers overcame a 4-0 deficit and scored 19 unanswered runs to defeat Indiana 19-4 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers took a 2-0 series lead and improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Hoosiers fell to 0-2.

Solo homers by Tyler Doanes and Matthew Ellis in the first inning put the Hoosiers on the scoreboard, then they added two runs in the second inning to double their lead. Bryar Hawkins hit a run-scoring double with two outs in the third inning, then the Tigers plated three two-out runs in the fourth inning on Dylan Brewer’s two-run double and Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single to tie the score 4-4.

The Tigers took the lead in the fifth inning with two unearned runs after a costly error, then Clemson added seven runs on only two hits in the sixth inning to pull away. Caden Grice had one of the two singles in the frame to extend his hitting streak to 10 games dating to 2021. The Tigers added three runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Max Wagner’s leadoff homer, his first long ball of the year, and three runs in the eighth inning, keyed by Gavin Abrams’ two-run single, his first career hit.

Geoffrey Gilbert (1-0) earned the win by allowing one hit and no runs with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched in relief. Ty Bothwell (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs (one earned) in 0.2 innings pitched. Five Hoosier pitchers combined for 16 walks and six hit-by-pitches.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACCNX. Sunday is Kids Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

