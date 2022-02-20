SkyView
Clemson Falls to Louisville 70-61 on Saturday

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, S.C. - Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) came off the bench and tied his career high with six made 3-point field goals as the Clemson University men’s basketball team fell to Louisville 70-61 on Saturday.

Clemson lost sophomore star center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) just over a minute into the contest (left foot) and he did not return.

Dawes was one of three Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) to score in double figures as Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) tallied 11 and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) recorded 10.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian School) led the Tigers with 10 rebounds while also dishing out a team-high four assists.

Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) scored four points and played a career-high 14 minutes in the absence of Hall.

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 23 against Wake Forest in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ACCN.

