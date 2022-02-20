Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says they are offering a reward totaling $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved with three dogs being shot in Orangeburg.

For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the information.

“Through our No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative, we remain committed to fighting cruelty wherever it exists,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “We are angry, and we want those responsible for shooting these dogs caught and prosecuted, and we fully support law enforcement efforts to bring the guilty parties to justice.”

The Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter says they rescued the three dogs injured by gunshots.

The first rescue happened in late January and the other two throughout February.

If you have a tip, please call Orangeburg County authorities at (803) 534-0045 or (803) 534-3550.

Below is a list of the incident reports provided by the animal rescuers:

VICTIM 1: SAMPSON

The first victim is Sampson, who was shot in the face at point-blank range on Jan. 25. Fortunately, Sampson has made an incredible recovery after treatment at Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty (CVETS).

Sampson was found shot in Orangeburg County on the side of the road. Sampson’s left eye had to be removed due to the damage sustained by the bullet and the remaining fragments. In total, Sampson was hospitalized at CVETS for 9 days where he received 24/7 care from highly trained ICU nurses, veterinarians, and surgery nurses.

The first victim is Sampson, who was shot in the face at point-blank range on January 25, 2022. (Charleston Animal Society)

VICTIM 2: MARSHALL

The second victim is Marshall, a 10-month-old sweet and friendly boxer mix puppy, shot on a neighbor’s porch Saturday night, Feb. 5, Marshall required a five-hour rear limb amputation at CVETS.

Marshall received blood during complications arising during surgery. Presently, Marshall is recovering well in a foster home in Columbia.

The second victim is Marshall, a 10-month-old sweet and friendly boxer mix puppy, shot on a neighbor's porch Saturday night, Feb. 5, 2022. (Charleston Animal Society)

VICTIM 3: FRED

Friday, Feb. 18, a report of an injured dog lying in a ditch for several days was called into the Orangeburg County Animal Control & Shelter.

Fred, a three-year-old male Boxer mix, was picked up by Animal Control that same day and brought into the shelter. Upon unloading Fred from the Animal Control truck, he was filmed walking on his two front legs with both his rear legs dangling behind him.

Fred was taken to CVETS that same day where he remains hospitalized pending bilateral rear limb amputation on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Fred and Marshall will be sent to Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue in Stahlstown, PA for permanent placement.

Sampson is now safe at Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary in Upper Uwchlan Township, PA.

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, a report of an injured dog lying in a ditch for several days was called into the Orangeburg County Animal Control & Shelter. (Charleston Animal Society)

