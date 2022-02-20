Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family members and a local activist are pushing for more help in the search for a missing Upstate woman.

Alexis Ware, a mother of two, went missing January 30. She was last seen at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N. in Anderson County.

Later her red Honda sedan was found in McCormick County. But Alexis hasn’t been found.

On Wednesday, local Activist Bruce Wilson filled out a form requesting help from Senator Lindsey Graham.

Wilson has been working with Ware’s family and asked for Graham’s office to help or solicit resources from the FBI in the search for Alexis.

He says the family believes she was abducted and wants resources utilized in high-profile missing persons cases, like the disappearance of Gabby Petito which was investigated by the FBI.

On Friday, Sen. Graham’s Office confirmed they passed along the information to the FBI.

FOX Carolina News reached out to the FBI for more information and was given the following statement:

“The FBI is prepared to assist if we receive a request from our partners. However, our law enforcement partners have the resources and specialized skills they need to investigate this matter and do not involve the FBI unless they develop information to suggest a violation of federal law.”

Ware is 29 years old and described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 230 pounds. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405.

