Two men wanted in Sumter after gunfire incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men in Sumter are wanted after being seen involved in a gunfire exchange Wednesday.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Dae’veon Nelson Peterson, 19, and Denetrick Holland, 21, were seen near Atlantic Grocery Wednesday on Atlantic Street around noon.

Police say gunfire was exchanged between passengers inside a passing vehicle that what was described as a white, older model Toyota, as well as people outside of the store.

Multiple vehicles parked nearby the incident were struck, but police say no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing at this time as officers work to identify other people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tips can be given under the condition of anonymity by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.