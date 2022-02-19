SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Baseball Falls to UNC Greensboro in Saturday Contest

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but could not complete the comeback in a 5-4 loss to UNC Greensboro Saturday afternoon (Feb. 19) at Founders Park.

Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster had three hits apiece for the Gamecocks, while Kevin Madden was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Michael Braswell drove in a pair of runs while Brandt Belk walked twice and scored a run.

The game was scoreless after three frames, but the Spartans put up a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Four hits in the fourth frame were followed by three hits for UNCG in the fifth, the big hit a two-run double to left from Hogan Windish in the fifth frame.

Carolina scored a run in the sixth on Josiah Sightler’s RBI single to center. UNCG added a big insurance run in the ninth. Carolina started the ninth-inning rally with a one-out Madden single. Colin Burgess then walked. After a strikeout, Belk walked and Braswell scored a pair with a single to left. Wimmer then walked and Eyster brought in a run with an infield single. Sightler then hit a ball to center looked at first like it might get over Bradley Bott’s head, but he corralled it to end the game.

The loss on the mound went to James Hicks, who allowed four runs and nine hits in 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Five Gamecock relievers followed, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Hicks as well as junior Michael Esposito and freshmen Talmadge LeCroyElijah LambrosAidan Hunter and Matthew Becker all made their Gamecock debut on Saturday. LeCroy made the start at designated hitter.
  • Wimmer and Eyster both have back-to-back multi-hit games to start the season.
  • UNCG probably Sunday starter Austin Parsley came in to today’s game to earn the save.
  • The two teams combined to strand 21 runners on base.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments
File photo of a rapid at-home test.
DHEC to close testing sites, stop daily case reporting
Robin White Hipp, 55, has been arrested after investigators said she stole nearly $200,000 from...
Woman accused of stealing thousands from employer in Saluda County

Latest News

Tight Ends coach
Jody Wright Named Tight Ends Coach
Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th straight double-double,
Cooke leads No. 1 South Carolina in romp over Auburn
James Reese V drained the half-court heave to down the Rebels on Tuesday night
South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer
South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough stands with defensive player of the game South...
South Carolina State University Celebration Bowl: “No one counted us in, everyone counted us out.”