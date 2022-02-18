SkyView
Two injured in shooting in Kershaw County, officials investigating

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were injured in a shooting in Kershaw County on Thursday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Morning View Lane in Cassatt around 10 p.m. after receiving a shots-fired call, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived they found two men with non-life-threatening wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital.

Initial investigations indicate that three Camden men went to meet with one of the residents who live on Morning View Lane. Deputies say that at some point the three men began physically attacking the resident in his front yard, according to deputies.

The resident’s brother came outside and began shooting at the three men that were attacking his brother.

Deputies say all parties were located. At this time, they do not believe that there is any danger in the area.

The incident is under investigation. Deputies say they are working closely with the solicitor’s office to determine appropriate charges.

