SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died.

Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died. They were 3 and 4.

The boys’ mother survived.

The sheriff’s office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.

The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was going and whether any mechanical problems caused it to veer off the roadway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
Robin White Hipp, 55, has been arrested after investigators said she stole nearly $200,000 from...
Woman accused of stealing thousands from employer in Saluda County
File photo of police lights and crime scene tape.
Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured one
FILE PHOTO
Coroner identifies victim of Hopkins shooting
Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County
Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County

Latest News

Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's son, speaks at the sentencing of former police...
Kim Potter sentencing: Mother of Daunte Wright's son speaks
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa