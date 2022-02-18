Richland Library releases upcoming events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library has released a list of upcoming events it’s hosting.
Outdoor Family Storytime
- Date: February 22, 23, 24, 26
- Time: Various
- Location: Various
- Age Recommendation: Parents, Families, Young Children, School-Age Children
- Join us for fresh air and socially distanced storytimes. We will share stories, songs, and much more while building early literacy skills with fun for the whole family. Some of this week’s storytimes celebrate Black History Month. Black History is American History, Celebrate with us! Find a storytime near you and register here.
Monday Bites: Quick Chocolate Soufflés
- Date: February 21
- Time: 2 PM
- Location: Richland Library Online
- Age Recommendation: Adults, Parents, Seniors, Families, Teens (12-18 years)
- Perfect for a date night or just a night in, these quick and easy chocolate soufflés are just what you need to spice up your dinner. Register here.
Prompt & Circumstance Creative Writing Club
- Date: February 21
- Time: 6 PM
- Location: Richland Library Online
- Age Recommendation: Teens (12-18 years)
- Prompt & Circumstance is a creative writing club you can try out to see what stories are hiding within you. Everyone has a story to share, even the unwritten ones. Email to register.
Wheatley Book Group
- Date: February 22
- Time: 6 PM
- Location: Richland Library Online
- Age Recommendation: Adults, Seniors
- Join us for a book group discussion of this month’s title, How to Read the Constitution and Why, by Kim Wehle. Register here.
Northeast Teen Book Club
- Date: February 23
- Time: 5:30 PM
- Location: Richland Library Northeast
- Age Recommendation: Teens (12-18 years)
- Join us for a book group discussion of this month’s title, Steelheart by Brandon Sanderson. Register here.
OPEN MIC: Voices of Our People (Black History Edition)
- Date: February 23
- Time: 6 PM
- Location: Richland Library Online
- Age Recommendation: Families
- Join us for a joyous night of Open Mic performances and guest features as we celebrate Black History Month. Share your music, poetry and comedy in an online version of our popular Open Mic event. Register here.
Minestrone Cooking Mediterranean Cocina Italy/Italia
- Date: February 24
- Times: 6 PM
- Location: Richland Library Online
- Age Recommendation: Adults, Seniors, Families, Teens (12-18 years)
- With a simple click, cook and savor Mediterranean cuisine! ¡Con un simple click , cocina y saborea la cocina mediterranea! Register here.
AFRO: A Mirrored ReFLEXION!
- Date: February 24
- Time: 6:30 PM
- Location: Richland Library Southeast
- Age Recommendation: 9-12 years
- Artist-in-Residence Mary How will work with kids to create mandalas using recycled materials. Register here.
Cooperative Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Soda City
- Date: February 26
- Time: 9 AM
- Location: Main Street at the Soda City Market.
- Age Recommendation: 5+
- Cooperative Health is partnering with Richland Library to offer the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in multiple rounds, including boosters, to anyone ages 5 and up.
- Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Call (803) 722-1822 to schedule an appointment.
Mr. Darion and the Magic Purple Circle
- Date: February 26
- Time: 11 AM
- Location: Richland Library Main
- Age Recommendation: Parents, Families, Young Children, School-Age Children
- Get ready to HOLLA with everyone’s favorite storyteller, Mr. Darion!
- Bring the whole family for stories, songs, and big fun on the Richland Library Main Hampton Street Plaza at 11 am. Register for a 5 person family square, here.
In partnership with One Columbia Arts and Culture, the Art-O-Mat is back at Richland Library. Visit Richland Library Ballentine for a chance to take home top-shelf art for $5.00.
Library officials say all outdoor events are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.
