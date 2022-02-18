Richland Library releases upcoming events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library has released a list of upcoming events it’s hosting.

Outdoor Family Storytime

Date: February 22, 23, 24, 26

Time: Various

Location: Various

Age Recommendation: Parents, Families, Young Children, School-Age Children

Join us for fresh air and socially distanced storytimes. We will share stories, songs, and much more while building early literacy skills with fun for the whole family. Some of this week’s storytimes celebrate Black History Month. Black History is American History, Celebrate with us! Find a storytime near you and register here.

Monday Bites: Quick Chocolate Soufflés

Date: February 21

Time: 2 PM

Location: Richland Library Online

Age Recommendation: Adults, Parents, Seniors, Families, Teens (12-18 years)

Perfect for a date night or just a night in, these quick and easy chocolate soufflés are just what you need to spice up your dinner. Register here.

Prompt & Circumstance Creative Writing Club

Date: February 21

Time: 6 PM

Location: Richland Library Online

Age Recommendation: Teens (12-18 years)

Prompt & Circumstance is a creative writing club you can try out to see what stories are hiding within you. Everyone has a story to share, even the unwritten ones. Email to register .

Wheatley Book Group

Date: February 22

Time: 6 PM

Location: Richland Library Online

Age Recommendation: Adults, Seniors

Join us for a book group discussion of this month’s title, How to Read the Constitution and Why, by Kim Wehle. Register here

Northeast Teen Book Club

Date: February 23

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Richland Library Northeast

Age Recommendation: Teens (12-18 years)

Join us for a book group discussion of this month’s title, Steelheart by Brandon Sanderson. Register here.

OPEN MIC: Voices of Our People (Black History Edition)

Date: February 23

Time: 6 PM

Location: Richland Library Online

Age Recommendation: Families

Join us for a joyous night of Open Mic performances and guest features as we celebrate Black History Month. Share your music, poetry and comedy in an online version of our popular Open Mic event. Register here

Minestrone Cooking Mediterranean Cocina Italy/Italia

Date: February 24

Times: 6 PM

Location: Richland Library Online

Age Recommendation: Adults, Seniors, Families, Teens (12-18 years)

With a simple click, cook and savor Mediterranean cuisine! ¡Con un simple click , cocina y saborea la cocina mediterranea! Register here

AFRO: A Mirrored ReFLEXION!

Date: February 24

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Richland Library Southeast

Age Recommendation: 9-12 years

Artist-in-Residence Mary How will work with kids to create mandalas using recycled materials. Register here.

Cooperative Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Soda City

Date: February 26

Time: 9 AM

Location: Main Street at the Soda City Market.

Age Recommendation: 5+

Cooperative Health is partnering with Richland Library to offer the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in multiple rounds, including boosters, to anyone ages 5 and up.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Call (803) 722-1822 to schedule an appointment.

Mr. Darion and the Magic Purple Circle

Date: February 26

Time: 11 AM

Location: Richland Library Main

Age Recommendation: Parents, Families, Young Children, School-Age Children

Get ready to HOLLA with everyone’s favorite storyteller, Mr. Darion!

Bring the whole family for stories, songs, and big fun on the Richland Library Main Hampton Street Plaza at 11 am. Register for a 5 person family square, here

In partnership with One Columbia Arts and Culture, the Art-O-Mat is back at Richland Library. Visit Richland Library Ballentine for a chance to take home top-shelf art for $5.00.

Library officials say all outdoor events are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.

