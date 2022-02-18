SkyView
Orangeburg officials search for missing, endangered woman

Myrna Longshore, 80, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans and brown boots.
Myrna Longshore, 80, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans and brown boots.(Orangeburg DPS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Myrna Longshore, 80, has dementia. She is described as white with grey hair, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 98 pounds, according to officials.

Myrna was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans and brown boots.

If you have any information, call ODPS at 803-534-2812 or 911.

