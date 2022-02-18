SkyView
Furry Friend Friday: Jimmy

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jimmy is a 2-year-old terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Jimmy is a wonderful dog! He is very sweet, affectionate and loving. Jimmy is a goofy, playful boy with some hilarious antics. One of his quirks is doing a full-on army crawl and creeping up to different things or people. He will always keep you entertained and laughing! He also gives great hugs!

He is picky about his doggy friends but Jimmy’s real energy and personality come out when he is with a well-matched dog. Jimmy does best with dogs that have similar, playful energy. Jimmy has shown some resource guarding tendencies and can be protective over his things. We wouldn’t recommend him going to a home with small children as they have a tendency to drop food.

Jimmy is starting to get a little anxious in the shelter environment. It can be a very stressful place for any dog. We hope to find him a loving home very soon!

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

