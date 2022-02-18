SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former Richland Co. Recreation Commission leader ordered to pay almost $36k for ethics violations

This month the South Carolina Ethics Commission ruled the embattled former leader of the...
This month the South Carolina Ethics Commission ruled the embattled former leader of the Richland County Recreation Commission will need pay fines totaling $35,750 for violating state ethics law.(WIS)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - This month the South Carolina Ethics Commission ruled the embattled former leader of the Richland County Recreation Commission will need pay fines totaling $35,750 for violating state ethics law.

On Feb. 9 the commission ruled James Brown III violated state law by approving pay raises for two of his children and his brother, who were all employed at the Richland County Recreation Commission.

Additionally, it found he violated state law by participating in the employee discipline of his brother.

The commission ordered him to forfeit $25,250 for the pay raises, $8,000 as a civil penalty, and an administrative fee of $2,500.

The commission gave Brown one year to pay the sum. Alternatively, Brown has a 10-window to appeal upon receipt of the ruling.

Brown’s attorney Aimee Zmroczek said “disappointed is an understatement” and there will be an appeal. She maintained no wrong-doing by Brown.

Brown retired from the commission in 2016 amid criminal charges. He was acquitted of those charges in December 2021.

The ruling comes amid the review of Brown’s successor, Lakita Watson. A letter obtained by WIS show Watson wrote the commission, describing a “hostile” work environment at the commission.

RELATED STORY | Richland Co. Recreation Commission takes no action on executive director
RELATED STORY | Richland Co. Recreation Commission Exec. Director writes Commissioners created “hostile” work environment

Commission attorney Bob Coble said he expects Watson’s employment will come up at the Feb. 22 commission meeting.

The recreation commission manages an almost $16 million taxpayer-funded budget to manage parks and recreational programs.

Recreation Commission board members are nominated by the Richland County Legislative Delegation before approval by the governor.

On Tuesday, Delegation Chair Rep. Leon Howard (D-Richland County) expressed an interest in Brown being hired back as executive

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
Robin White Hipp, 55, has been arrested after investigators said she stole nearly $200,000 from...
Woman accused of stealing thousands from employer in Saluda County
FILE PHOTO
Coroner identifies victim of Hopkins shooting
File photo of police lights and crime scene tape.
Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured one
From left: Dana Foster and Alexander Ambrose Carl
‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
LIVE: Public memorial service underway for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Sunny & cooler this weekend, then warmer next week
South Carolina authorities have arrested an Upstate man after they say his grandson found a gun...
Police: Student brought gun to SC elementary school to ‘shoot zombies’
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Man found dead at assisted living facility in Cayce identified by coroner