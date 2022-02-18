Former Richland Co. Recreation Commission leader ordered to pay almost $36k for ethics violations

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - This month the South Carolina Ethics Commission ruled the embattled former leader of the Richland County Recreation Commission will need pay fines totaling $35,750 for violating state ethics law.

On Feb. 9 the commission ruled James Brown III violated state law by approving pay raises for two of his children and his brother, who were all employed at the Richland County Recreation Commission.

Additionally, it found he violated state law by participating in the employee discipline of his brother.

The commission ordered him to forfeit $25,250 for the pay raises, $8,000 as a civil penalty, and an administrative fee of $2,500.

The commission gave Brown one year to pay the sum. Alternatively, Brown has a 10-window to appeal upon receipt of the ruling.

Brown’s attorney Aimee Zmroczek said “disappointed is an understatement” and there will be an appeal. She maintained no wrong-doing by Brown.

Brown retired from the commission in 2016 amid criminal charges. He was acquitted of those charges in December 2021.

The ruling comes amid the review of Brown’s successor, Lakita Watson. A letter obtained by WIS show Watson wrote the commission, describing a “hostile” work environment at the commission.

Commission attorney Bob Coble said he expects Watson’s employment will come up at the Feb. 22 commission meeting.

The recreation commission manages an almost $16 million taxpayer-funded budget to manage parks and recreational programs.

Recreation Commission board members are nominated by the Richland County Legislative Delegation before approval by the governor.

On Tuesday, Delegation Chair Rep. Leon Howard (D-Richland County) expressed an interest in Brown being hired back as executive

