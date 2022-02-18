FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain, isolated storms & gusty winds tonight into Friday morning; then sunny & cooler this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking rain and isolated storms in the Midlands tonight into early Friday morning. Then, drier weather pushes in for your weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight/early Friday morning is a First Alert! we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible early. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

· Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as a cold front moves through the area. Gusty winds are possible. Rain chances are around 60% into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather remains low at this time.

· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday morning. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

· Dry and mild weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

· Highs will reach the low 80s later next week. Our weather will also be a bit unsettled with a chance of rain almost daily.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! We’re tracking rain and isolated thunderstorms in the Midlands late tonight into early Friday morning. It’s a First Alert

WIS (WIS)

Scattered rain and storms will move in with a cold front late tonight into early Friday morning. Yes, a few rumbles of thunder are possible while you’re sleeping.

WIS (WIS)

Right now, the threat for severe weather remains low for the Midlands. Still, we’re under a Marginal Risk or Level 1 risk for strong thunderstorms late tonight into Friday morning.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

We expect some isolated storms to develop as the cold front crosses into the morning. Gusty winds and periods of brief heavy rain are also in your forecast..

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands until 7 a.m. Friday. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

WIS (WIS)

Rain chances are around 60% into Friday morning. Parts of the area could see anywhere from .25″ to .5″ of rain through Friday.

Clearing skies are expected Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will cool into the upper 60s to near 70.

We’ll have dry weather Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid 60s. In fact, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

WIS (WIS)

Highs will reach the low 80s later next week. Our weather will be a bit unsettled, too.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Isolated Storms (60-70%). Windy. Overnight low temperatures in the 60s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered AM Rain (60%). Possible Storms. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of AM Rain (40%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.