First Alert Forecast: Sunny & cooler this weekend, then warmer next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking sunny skies and cooler weather for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. No rain is in the forecast. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

· Dry weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday. It will be a bit cooler by Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

· Highs will be near 80 degrees by the middle of next week.

· Our weather will also be a bit unsettled with a chance of rain almost daily.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking cooler weather for your weekend, but by next week, we’ll see highs near 80 degrees.

Tonight, bundle up! We’re expecting temperatures in the low to mid 30s overnight under mostly clear skies.

High pressure will build over the region through the weekend, giving way to pleasant conditions. However, it will be a bit cooler.

On Saturday, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s by afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Sunday will be a little cooler. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Next week, with high pressure offshore, our temperatures will be warming up.

On Monday, highs will be in the low 70s. By Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees!!

However, we’ll likely have to deal with unsettled conditions for most of next week, courtesy of a flow pattern from our south. That flow will increase our moisture and support some rain almost daily in the Midlands. No day looks like a washout right now, but stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team throughout the week for updates with the rain.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30-40%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

