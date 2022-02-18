SkyView
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new estimate is warning drivers to brace for another surge in gas prices.

Oil prices have been hot lately as geopolitical tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.

Veteran energy strategist Dan Dicker said he can see gas prices going up to $5 a gallon. Dicker said some areas might even get to $6.50 or $7.

GasBuddy data says gas prices are coming their seventh straight weekly advance. The national average is up 16.5 cents a gallon from a month ago and 97.2 cents a gallon from one year ago.

According to AAA, average gas price in South Carolina is $3.32. The average gas price is $3.42. Georgia is $3.37.

Here are the Upstate gas stations that made GasBuddy’s top 10 gas stations and cheap fuel prices in South Carolina:

  • Spinx: 2601 Woodruff Road in Simpsonville is at $2.79 per gallon.
  • Smitty’s Country Store: 2035 Main Street in Silverstreet (Newberry County) is at $2.89 per gallon.
  • Spinx: 498 The Parkway in Greer is at $2.95 per gallon.
  • Spinx:3100 S SC-14 is at $2.95 per gallon.
  • Marathon: 1109 East Liberty Street is at $2.99 per gallon.
  • Snow Creek Country Store: 490 Tokeena Road in Seneca is at $2.99.
  • Exxon: 1914 Cherokee Avenue in Gaffney is at $3.04 per gallon.

