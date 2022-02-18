SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man found dead at assisted living facility in Cayce

Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead(Chris Joseph, WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A man found dead at an assisted living facility in Cayce has sparked a full-scale evacuation of the residents.

The Cayce Police Department received a call on Friday morning about an unresponsive man at Twilite Manor, an adult assisted living facility in Cayce. Responding officers found a male resident dead. He has not yet been identified.

Cayce officials released the following statement:

Cayce Officers were concerned over the living conditions they observed and are working closely with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), who regulates the assisted living facilities; and the Department of Social Services (DSS), as well as the families of the residents, to remove them and find safe placement elsewhere. There are approximately 14 residents at the facility that are in the process of being relocated to other safe facilities.

A July 2019 consent report from DHEC on Twilite Manor shows a history of prior investigations and numerous violations.

In the report, DHEC officials state that they conducted three complaint investigations in December 2017, July 2018 and October 2018 and two more routine inspections in January 2018 and August 2018 and found a total of 48 violations through the inspections.

Those violations include but are not limited to staff training, employment of an administrator, staff and resident assessments, incident reporting, resident records and individual care plans, resident monies, tuberculosis screening, medication administration and security of oxygen cylinders.

A document from DHEC states that the two parties had a meeting and agreed to resolve the matter with a consent order imposing a $19,600 monetary penalty. The facility agreed to pay $9,600 in multiple payments and agreed to attend a compliance assistance meeting with DHEC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
Robin White Hipp, 55, has been arrested after investigators said she stole nearly $200,000 from...
Woman accused of stealing thousands from employer in Saluda County
File photo of police lights and crime scene tape.
Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured one
FILE PHOTO
Coroner identifies victim of Hopkins shooting
Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County
Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County

Latest News

File photo of police lights
Two injured in shooting in Kershaw County, officials investigating
Stamp Out Hate rally held in Columbia
Myrna Longshore, 80, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans and brown boots.
Missing woman found safe
Carolina News Now for App
Carolina News Now