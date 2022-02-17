U.S. Sec. of Energy to tour SC State nuclear engineering program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Secretary of Energy is heading to South Carolina Thursday.

Sec. Jennifer Granholm will be joined by congressman James Clyburn at South Carolina State University.

The pair will announce new Department of Energy funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to train a diverse and highly skilled generation of engineers and scientists.

SC State is the nation’s only HBCU with a nuclear engineering program.

Secretary Granholm will also tour the Clemson University Wind Test Facility in North Charleston.

