SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

U.S. Sec. of Energy to tour SC State nuclear engineering program

Sec. Granholm will also tour wind test facility in North Charleston
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is scheduled to tour SC State's nuclear engineering...
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is scheduled to tour SC State's nuclear engineering program and Clemson University's wind turbine facility in North Charleston on Thursday.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Secretary of Energy is heading to South Carolina Thursday.

Sec. Jennifer Granholm will be joined by congressman James Clyburn at South Carolina State University.

The pair will announce new Department of Energy funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to train a diverse and highly skilled generation of engineers and scientists.

SC State is the nation’s only HBCU with a nuclear engineering program.

Secretary Granholm will also tour the Clemson University Wind Test Facility in North Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase
Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
FOUND: Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports more than 150 deaths from coronavirus
File Photo
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland Co. club shooting

Latest News

File photo of police lights and crime scene tape.
Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured one
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Warm & Windy today, some isolated storms possible tonight
Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
Wednesday night Commission Board members took no action after calling a special meeting to...
Richland Co. Recreation Commission takes no action on executive director