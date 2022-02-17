SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two Vermont resort employees accused of leaving child in car while skiing

Killington in Vermont.
Killington in Vermont.(FILE)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two resort employees in Vermont are accused of abuse after police say they went skiing and left a young child alone in a car.

Police in Killington, Vermont, say they got a call about a child in a car Feb. 8.

Officers eventually caught up with the car and found 21-year-old Katelynn Brent and 29-year-old Cory Ahern, WCAX reported.

Police say they are both Killington Resort employees and went through the chairlift gates 10 times that day.

Officers say the pair admitted they left their 2-year-old child in the car while they skied and checked on the child after each run. The car was not running and it was 28 degrees and windy outside.

Brent is charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.

Ahern is charged with cruelty to a child.

Police say the Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the charges.

The child was found in the backseat during the traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase
Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
FOUND: Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
File Photo
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland Co. club shooting
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports more than 150 deaths from coronavirus

Latest News

The last line of the letter sent by Sprunica Elementary School reads, “If you would like to opt...
Elementary school offers parents to opt their children out of Black History Month lessons
People gather outside the State House in Columbia to rally against two anti-abortion bills on...
State House rally held against two anti-abortion bills proposed in SC
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown
Young was arrested in December of 2017 after stabbing a man near the Harbison area.
Columbia man found guilty for stabbing man in 2017
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe