SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC records 2nd-lowest new unemployment claims total since pandemic began

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial...
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial unemployment claims during the week that ended on Saturday. That’s a drop of 536 from the previous week.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials say the total number of first-time unemployment claims received last week dropped 33% over the previous week, almost setting a new record low.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial unemployment claims during the week that ended on Saturday. That’s a drop of 536 from the previous week.

The lowest total weekly reported since the pandemic began happened during the week of Thanksgiving in 2021, when the total reported was only 776.

The all-time high stands at 87,686, reported during the week ending May 2, 2020, according to SCDEW data.

Richland County reported the most at 104, while Greenville County reported the second-highest total at 99. Horry County reported 83.

In the Lowcounty, Charleston and Berkeley Counties nearly tied, reporting 53 and 52 claims respectively. Dorchester County reported 34.

The state paid out $2.2 million in unemployment benefits for the week ending Saturday, SCDEW data states.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the state paid out a total of $6.6 billion in benefits.

Those benefits include both state and federal funds.

The latest unemployment rate reported for South Carolina, from December, was 3.5%, down from 3.7% in November.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase
Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
FOUND: Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports more than 150 deaths from coronavirus
File Photo
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland Co. club shooting

Latest News

John Larden left his home Thursday morning in Ford Escape.
Richland Co. deputies search for missing man with dementia
File photo of police lights and crime scene tape.
Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured one
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Warm & Windy today, some isolated storms possible tonight
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is scheduled to tour SC State's nuclear engineering...
U.S. Sec. of Energy to tour SC State nuclear engineering program