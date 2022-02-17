Richland Co. Recreation Commission takes no action on executive director

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Lakita Watson is still the Executive Director of the Richland County Recreation Commission.

Wednesday night Commission Board members took no action after calling a special meeting to review a personnel matter involving Watson.

Commissioners entered the executive session immediately after beginning the meeting at 6:30 p.m. and adjourned without making any decisions on Watson’s future with the commission.

The special called meeting was announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for the meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The announcement and subsequent meeting came after a Feb. 10 letter where Watson disputed the process and criticisms of her performance evaluation.

WIS obtained the letter, verified it, and published it on Feb. 16.

Watson levied a series of allegations against Lindsay, Singleton, Mobley and Anderson, arguing they had created a “hostile” work environment.

Neither Watson nor any commissioners were available after the meeting for comment.

Commission lawyer and former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble did take questions from reporters.

He said Watson’s relationship with the board was the catalyst for the meeting.

“The recreation commission listened to legal advice during executive session, took no action, I anticipate the same issue would be on the agenda for Tuesday at the regular meeting,” Coble said.

The commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Coble declined to comment on the relationship between Watson and the commission.

“If you watched the media posts particularly on television, WIS, I think you can draw your own conclusions. I wouldn’t comment on that though,” he said.

Watson took the reins of the department in May 2018. Watson’s predecessor, James Brown III, retired amid criminal charges but was acquitted in December.

Commission members are nominated by the Richland County Legislative Delegation.

Delegation Chair Rep. Leon Howard (D-Richland Co.) expressed support for the commission hiring Brown back if the position opened.

Coble said Brown’s situation had no bearing on the meeting and did not come up during the meeting.

The commission manages parks, recreational events, and programs for Richland County and operates with an almost $16 million Richland County taxpayer-funded budget.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.