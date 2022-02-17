Richland Co. deputies search for missing man with dementia
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia.
John Larden, 74, left his home on Overhill Drive on Thursday morning in a 2018 Ford Escape with the SC tag CTL926. John is not supposed to operate a vehicle due to his dementia, according to deputies.
SLED has been contacted about issuing an Endangered Person Advisory (aka a Silver Alert), according to deputies.
If you have any information, call 911.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.