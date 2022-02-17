Richland Co. deputies search for missing man with dementia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia.

John Larden, 74, left his home on Overhill Drive on Thursday morning in a 2018 Ford Escape with the SC tag CTL926. John is not supposed to operate a vehicle due to his dementia, according to deputies.

SLED has been contacted about issuing an Endangered Person Advisory (aka a Silver Alert), according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 911.

