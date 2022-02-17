SkyView
Advertisement

Richland Co. deputies search for missing man with dementia

John Larden left his home Thursday morning in Ford Escape.
John Larden left his home Thursday morning in Ford Escape.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia.

John Larden, 74, left his home on Overhill Drive on Thursday morning in a 2018 Ford Escape with the SC tag CTL926. John is not supposed to operate a vehicle due to his dementia, according to deputies.

SLED has been contacted about issuing an Endangered Person Advisory (aka a Silver Alert), according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 911.

