‘Please don’t do this’: Details revealed on slain teacher’s last moments

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fifth-grade teacher was killed at her Aiken County home, and authorities arrested a suspect who is reportedly her son-in-law.

The victim of the slaying at 269 Chalk Bed Road was 50-year-old Dana J. Foster, a teacher at Byrd Elementary who just last year lost her husband of more than three decades.

Within hours of her death, deputies arrested Alexander Ambrose Carl, of Gloverville.

Foster’s body was found soon after 8:47 p.m. Wednesday when deputies were sent to investigate reports of gunfire.

A caller told dispatchers a woman was heard screaming‚ “Please don’t do this,” followed by gunshots, according to an incident report filed by deputies.

Someone who knew Foster arrived at the scene while officers were there and said Foster had called and said someone was banging on the back door. The person told deputies Foster could be heard saying, “Alex, why are you doing this?”

Deputies found Foster dead on the floor of the master bedroom with gunshot wounds, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Also at the home, deputies found the back door showed signs of forced entry.

Investigators say evidence and information provided by witnesses led them to identify Carl as the suspect.

Carl is a son-in-law of the victim, according to his neighbors and the obituary of Foster’s husband.

Deputies found Carl leaving a home 8039 Red Rock Way, according to authorities. That’s where he lives, according to neighbors in the quiet and safe neighborhood who were shocked by the early morning law enforcement presence on their streets.

“I just didn’t know what to think that someone who lives right across the street from me would do something like that. It was really shocking to both me and my fiancé. We didn’t have any words to say,” said an anonymous neighbor.

Carl lived no more than 10 minutes away from the crime scene. That’s where neighbors describe the scene the morning after the shooting.

“By probably about 2:15 ... 2:30 a.m. there were like nine cop cars out there and we saw them start to search the house and taking pictures of stuff,” a neighbor said. “It definitely changed my perspective on who my neighbors are. You never know who your neighbors are and that really just worried me.”

The community and neighbors will look for closure.

“I just hope that justice is served for this family, and I send my condolences out to them because it’s really tragic what happened,” the neighbor said.

This was the scene Wednesday night on Red Rock Way as deputies apprehended murder suspect Alexander Ambrose Carl. (Photo provided by neighbors)

Carl was taken into custody without incident and held in the Aiken County Detention Center. Deputies say he is facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.

A face-masked Carl appeared Thursday afternoon at a hearing where he was advised of the charges against him and their potential penalties as well as his rights.

He faces 30 years to life for murder, 15 years to life for burglary and an additional five years for a weapons charge. We expect a judge to set his bond within 30 days. His first official court appearance is set for April 1.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is scheduled in Newberry for Foster.

The Aiken County school district said counselors and additional staff were at Byrd Elementary on Thursday to support teachers, students and families.

“Our prayers and continued comfort are with the Foster family and the Byrd Elementary family in this time of grief,” the district said in a statement.

A co-worker called Foster a caring teacher who loved her students, colleagues and animals.

Foster had taught for more than 13 years in the district, including at Kennedy Middle School.

“My family is very important to me, and I have gone through a major change with the loss of my husband,” she wrote in a biography on the Byrd Elementary website. “I am blessed with three children that have all been to college, and they are all out of the house. The best part of my family is my grandson. I love spending time with my family swimming or going to church, and we all love playing different sports.”

She wrote that she was originally from Illinois but had lived in Graniteville for more than 20 years. When she moved to South Carolina, she went back to college at the University of South Carolina Aiken and earned an elementary education degree.

“I am truly excited to meet all the students,” she wrote at the start of the school year, “and I think it will be an awesome year.”

