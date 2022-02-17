SkyView
Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured one

File photo of police lights and crime scene tape.
File photo of police lights and crime scene tape.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Pitney Road, according to Captain Adam Myrick.

A man was shot multiple times in the lower body by someone in a passing car, according to Myrick. The victim is expected to recover.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

