Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured one

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Pitney Road, according to Captain Adam Myrick.

A man was shot multiple times in the lower body by someone in a passing car, according to Myrick. The victim is expected to recover.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

