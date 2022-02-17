SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jamie Harpootlian is officially the new U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia

The United States Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia Jamie Lindler Harpootlian presented...
The United States Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia Jamie Lindler Harpootlian presented her credentials on February 17, 2022, to the President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana.(U.S. Public Affairs Office)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LJUBLJANA, SL (WIS) - Jamie Lindler Harpootlian presented her credentials Thursday to the President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana.

President Joe Biden nominated Harpootlian for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Slovenia on July 21, 2021, and she was officially sworn in as United States Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia on Dec. 30, 2021.

According to the Public Affairs Office, Harpootlian has decades-long experience as an attorney in both private practice and public service centered on federal litigation. She has served in complex civil actions as a court-appointed Special Master where she facilitated case resolution.

Harpootlian was appointed by the Department of Justice to serve as a hearing officer on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund of 2001, and she also served as a law clerk for United States District Judge Henry Mentz in Louisana.

Ambassador Harpootlian says the United States and Slovenia have tremendous opportunities to strengthen ties.

“My goal is to be a bridge to work every day to open avenues for working together and strengthening our partnership to support our common vision for peace, prosperity and a healthier planet for all people,” Harpootlian said.

Ambassador Harpootlian was raised in California and South Carolina. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Art History from Mary Baldwin College, and then earned her law degree from Tulane University Law School. The new ambassador is married to South Carolina Senator Dick Harpootlian.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase
Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
FOUND: Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
File Photo
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland Co. club shooting
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports more than 150 deaths from coronavirus

Latest News

The American Heritage Association says the city of Charleston violated the state's Heritage Act...
Group claims city violated Heritage Act by removing Robert E. Lee marker
FILE PHOTO
Coroner identifies victim of Hopkins shooting
The U.S. Secretary of Energy made a stop in North Charleston today to not only tour Clemson...
U.S. Sec. of Energy tours SC State nuclear engineering program, N. Charleston wind test facility
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking for 25-year-old Ryan Aaron Jennings of...
Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than a week ago