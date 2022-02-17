Jamie Harpootlian is officially the new U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, SL (WIS) - Jamie Lindler Harpootlian presented her credentials Thursday to the President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana.

President Joe Biden nominated Harpootlian for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Slovenia on July 21, 2021, and she was officially sworn in as United States Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia on Dec. 30, 2021.

According to the Public Affairs Office, Harpootlian has decades-long experience as an attorney in both private practice and public service centered on federal litigation. She has served in complex civil actions as a court-appointed Special Master where she facilitated case resolution.

Harpootlian was appointed by the Department of Justice to serve as a hearing officer on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund of 2001, and she also served as a law clerk for United States District Judge Henry Mentz in Louisana.

Ambassador Harpootlian says the United States and Slovenia have tremendous opportunities to strengthen ties.

“My goal is to be a bridge to work every day to open avenues for working together and strengthening our partnership to support our common vision for peace, prosperity and a healthier planet for all people,” Harpootlian said.

Ambassador Harpootlian was raised in California and South Carolina. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Art History from Mary Baldwin College, and then earned her law degree from Tulane University Law School. The new ambassador is married to South Carolina Senator Dick Harpootlian.

