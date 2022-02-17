Hammond School fire contained, Columbia Richland Fire Department says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Hammond School’s campus is contained, according to the Columbia Richland Fire Department.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire officials appeared on the scene around 8:15 p.m.

RIGHT NOW: Our @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews have been able to contain and control a 2-Alarm fire that broke out in a building at Hammond School off of Galway Lane. pic.twitter.com/nzzePXFFln — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) February 17, 2022

Columbia Fire’s Public Information Officer, Michael DeSumma says the incident was a two-alarm fire.

Fire officials say, when crews got on scene the building was on fire and the flames were quickly spreading to a second building on the property (Columbia Richland Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

