Hammond School fire contained, Columbia Richland Fire Department says

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire officials responded to the incident around 8:15 p.m.(Columbia Richland Fire Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Hammond School’s campus is contained, according to the Columbia Richland Fire Department.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire officials appeared on the scene around 8:15 p.m.

Columbia Fire’s Public Information Officer, Michael DeSumma says the incident was a two-alarm fire.

Fire officials say, when crews got on scene the building was on fire and the flames were...
Fire officials say, when crews got on scene the building was on fire and the flames were quickly spreading to a second building on the property(Columbia Richland Fire Department)

According to fire officials, one building was on fire and flames quickly spread to a second building on the property

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

