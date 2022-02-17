Hammond School fire contained, Columbia Richland Fire Department says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Hammond School’s campus is contained, according to the Columbia Richland Fire Department.
Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire officials appeared on the scene around 8:15 p.m.
Columbia Fire’s Public Information Officer, Michael DeSumma says the incident was a two-alarm fire.
According to fire officials, one building was on fire and flames quickly spread to a second building on the property
No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
