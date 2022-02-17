SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County

Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County
Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire as it threatened to damage another on Thursday.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Carriage Oaks Drive, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

When fire officials arrived at the scene they found heavy fire coming from the back of the home and threatening the house next to it. Crews were able to protect the other property and got the fire under control, according to officials.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been released. The fire is under investigation, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building was on fire, and fire...
Some Hammond School classes canceled after fire
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase
Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
FOUND: Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports more than 150 deaths from coronavirus
File Photo
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland Co. club shooting

Latest News

The U.S. Secretary of Energy made a stop in North Charleston today to not only tour Clemson...
U.S. Sec. of Energy tours SC State nuclear engineering program, N. Charleston wind test facility
The American Heritage Association says the city of Charleston violated the state's Heritage Act...
Group claims city violated Heritage Act by removing Robert E. Lee marker
John Larden left his home Thursday morning in Ford Escape.
Richland Co. deputies search for missing man with dementia
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial...
SC records 2nd-lowest new unemployment claims total since pandemic began