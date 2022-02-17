Fire damages home, threatens other in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire as it threatened to damage another on Thursday.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Carriage Oaks Drive, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

When fire officials arrived at the scene they found heavy fire coming from the back of the home and threatening the house next to it. Crews were able to protect the other property and got the fire under control, according to officials.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been released. The fire is under investigation, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.