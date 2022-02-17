Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than a week ago

SkyView
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public help to find a missing man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking for 25-year-old Ryan Aaron Jennings of Sherrie Lane Orangeburg after he was reported missing Thursday.

“We’ve received a missing persons report from a concerned relative of this young man,” Ravenell said. “He was last heard from on February 7, and since that time nothing.”

The sheriff said investigators learned Jennings was believed to have been traveling to North Carolina with an unknown companion. Investigators believe Ryan could be in the Charlotte or Florence area.

The sheriff’s office describes Ryan as standing 5′10″ tall and weighing around 135 pounds.

“If anyone has any information on the Sherrie Lane man’s location, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550,” the sheriff’s office said.

