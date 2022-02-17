Columbia man found guilty for stabbing man in 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Matthew Scott Young, 48, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Young was arrested in December of 2017 after stabbing a 28-year-old man in the upper body outside of a residence at the Heritage Village at Harbison, off Broad River Road, who later died from his injuries.

Young’s trial began Monday.

Young has been sentenced to life, without the possibility of parole for voluntary manslaughter and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

