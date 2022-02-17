SkyView
Charleston Co. School board member announces candidacy for state superintendent

Cindy Bohn Coats
Cindy Bohn Coats(CCSD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County School District board member has announced her candidacy for state superintendent of education.

Cindy Coats announced on Thursday her candidacy for the Republican nomination for superintendent.

“My campaign is built around a simple principle: Put parents first,” Coats said. “For the past twelve years, I’ve fought to be the voice for parents on the Charleston School Board. I’ve stood for parental involvement, greater school choice, high standards, and fiscal responsibility.

Coats has been with the CCSD board since 2010 and was chair from 2012-2015. 

