Woman accused of attacking man with bottle in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman in Leesville is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after Lexington County officials say she stabbed a man with what they believe was a broken liquor bottle.

Artatyania Latasha Francis, 28, was arrested Friday in the 400 block of Galleon Road in Batesburg-Leesville.

Based on interviews conducted by investigators, Francis allegedly got upset with a man after a dog became free from its leash.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff, Jay Koon, witnesses saw her throw bottles at the man, approach him from behind, and then stab him with the neck of a broken liquor bottle.

Koon says Francis also continued to punch and kick the man after he fell to the ground.

“The victim told us he lost consciousness and eventually walked away from the scene,” Koon said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a passerby called 911 and EMS took the man to the hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound and head injury.

Deputies say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Francis has since been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of her bond, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

