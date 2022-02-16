SkyView
Virtual Minority Business Opportunity Conference with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, Judi Gatson to be held Wednesday

Virtual Minority Business Opportunity Conference with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, Judi Gatson to be held Wednesday
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you have a minority or women-owned business and want to do business with the City of Columbia or private companies like AT&T?

Join Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, Councilwoman Tina Herbert and moderator Judi Gatson for the City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities Minority Business Opportunity Conference, Opportunities Out of Crisis: Connections, Communications, and Capacity, Wednesday, February 23rd, 10 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. The virtual event is absolutely free and open to the public.

Keynote Speaker is Dr. Nika White, President and CEO of Nika White Consulting. Dr. Nika is a national authority and award-winning advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Other notable guests are Miss Christi Jordan, AT&T Senior Diversity Supplier Manager, Mrs. Dominique Milton, President and CEO of the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council, and local entrepreneur Lance Brown, CEO of Rhino Medical Supply.

You’ll learn the value that you bring as a minority business to the public and private sectors. And, the importance of creating connections to get your product or service in front of the right decision-maker. You’ll also receive a comprehensive list of items procured regularly by the City of Columbia. Register and learn how you take your business to the next level.

To register and find out more visit obo.columbiasc.gov or call 803-545-3950.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

