SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
File photo of police tape.
Body found in wooded area of Forest Acres identified by coroner
File photo of keys on a keyboard
Victim’s family disturbed by email about autopsy sent from worker at Pathology Group
File photo of caution tape.
Coroner identifies two killed in ATV accident in Fairfield County

Latest News

Living Hope Foundation, a local charity seeks to fill that gap not only for the less fortunate,...
Local ministry fills a void after Whitmire grocery store closure
James Reese V drained the half-court heave to down the Rebels on Tuesday night
South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer
Richland County Recreation Commission
Richland Co. Recreation Commission to discuss Exec. Dir. position in meeting
FILE (MGN)
Woman accused of attacking man with bottle in Lexington County
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase