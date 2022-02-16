Push for stricter penalties on drug dealers following overdose deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina solicitor is calling for stronger penalties when it comes to an issue far too many families across the state and country are facing, fentanyl and the rise in overdose deaths.

Legislation currently in the South Carolina General Assembly will allow prosecutors to pursue homicide charges against people who give or sell drugs to someone who later dies of an overdose.

It’s been over a year since Jamie Tellock’s family lost her.

“Loving. Very, very loving. Truly one of a kind. Loved by many,” said her family.

A lover of animals and her big family, Jamie died of a fentanyl overdose in Oct. 2020.

“We didn’t realize how serious -- how strong it was, how it took a hold of people. How very, very dangerous it is,” said Jamie’s Sister Stephanie Tellock.

7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette has heard similar heartbreaking stories over the last few years.

“It’s gut-wrenching. They call us, law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office, and right now the only thing we can do is involuntary manslaughter in addition to a drug offense,” he said to the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Tuesday.

That’s why he’s advocating for stricter penalties.

In both, the State House and Senate are separate, but similar, bills that would create a drug-related homicide offense for people who sell or give away a drug that then kills.

Jamie’s family wishes more legal action could have been taken following her death.

“We need something done. I don’t want her to die for nothing. Just to save one life, making penalties stronger we need to start saving lives instead of losing them,” said Jamie’s Mom Denise Tellock.

