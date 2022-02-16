SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Push for stricter penalties on drug dealers following overdose deaths in S.C.

Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.(Gray)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina solicitor is calling for stronger penalties when it comes to an issue far too many families across the state and country are facing, fentanyl and the rise in overdose deaths.

Legislation currently in the South Carolina General Assembly will allow prosecutors to pursue homicide charges against people who give or sell drugs to someone who later dies of an overdose.

It’s been over a year since Jamie Tellock’s family lost her.

“Loving. Very, very loving. Truly one of a kind. Loved by many,” said her family.

A lover of animals and her big family, Jamie died of a fentanyl overdose in Oct. 2020.

“We didn’t realize how serious -- how strong it was, how it took a hold of people. How very, very dangerous it is,” said Jamie’s Sister Stephanie Tellock.

7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette has heard similar heartbreaking stories over the last few years.

“It’s gut-wrenching. They call us, law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office, and right now the only thing we can do is involuntary manslaughter in addition to a drug offense,” he said to the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Tuesday.

That’s why he’s advocating for stricter penalties.

In both, the State House and Senate are separate, but similar, bills that would create a drug-related homicide offense for people who sell or give away a drug that then kills.

Jamie’s family wishes more legal action could have been taken following her death.

“We need something done. I don’t want her to die for nothing. Just to save one life, making penalties stronger we need to start saving lives instead of losing them,” said Jamie’s Mom Denise Tellock.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison
File photo of keys on a keyboard
Victim’s family disturbed by email about autopsy sent from worker at Pathology Group
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports more than 150 deaths from coronavirus
Fmr. Richland Co. EMS employees decry culture, training and lack of supplies at agency
“Things there are dire” Fmr. Richland Co. EMS employees decry culture, training and lack of supplies at agency

Latest News

Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican...
Gov. McMaster, S.C. House leaders announce income tax cut proposal
McMaster, officials discuss SC Conservation Enhancement Act
A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.
Bill establishing early voting moves forward in SC House
FILE PHOTO
Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. House leaders propose income tax cut