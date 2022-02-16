Newberry Co. Coroner speaks out about email mistakenly sent to victim’s family by Newberry Pathology Group

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County coroner is speaking out for the first time after the Newberry Pathology Group sent an email by mistake to a victim’s family.

Coroner Laura Kneece started off by extending her sincere apologies and sympathy to the Green family who received the email after losing their grandmother in a car accident.

This all started when Newberry Pathology Group Office Manager Laura Lemay accidentally sent the Green family an email that was intended for the coroner only.

The email listed several excuses as to why the Green’s autopsy report was taking a long time, and it angered relatives of the victim who had been waiting two months for the autopsy results.

At the bottom of the email, Lemay said, “I can respond to Barb Lehew’s email and set her straight but that would not be good for PR.”

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece says she wasn’t aware the worker at Newberry Pathology Group accidentally sent the email to the Green family until a media outlet contacted her about it.

Kneece says she was surprised by the email but believes it was written out of frustration, and that it wasn’t supposed to be sent at all.

“We all go through frustrations in our employment and our jobs. I hope the Green family will understand this wasn’t personal towards them. I feel Newberry Pathology still has the professionalism needed to conduct themselves thoroughly in their position,” Kneece said.

Kneece also says the coroner’s office will continue to do business with Newberry Pathology Group.

According to Kneece, she has spoken with the office manager at Newberry Pathology Group who accidentally sent the email and said she is also sincerely apologetic for the incident.

The coroner says their job, at this time, is frustrating. They have seen a 20 percent increase in death investigations, which means a minimum three to four-month wait for an autopsy report, instead of the regular two weeks.

