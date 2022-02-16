SkyView
Lexington police search for missing man with health issues

Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
Lexington police search for missing man with health issues
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with mental health issues.

William Tyler Wood was last seen on the night of February 12 on West Main Street, according to police.

Wood has a history of mental health issues and may not be taking his prescribed medications.

If you have any information, call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.

