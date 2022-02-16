Lexington police search for missing man with health issues

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with mental health issues.

William Tyler Wood was last seen on the night of February 12 on West Main Street, according to police.

William Wood has a history of mental health issues and may not be on his prescribed medications.



Contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 with information.

If you have any information, call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.

