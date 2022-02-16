Lancaster Co. coroner responds to accidental email sent by Newberry Pathology Group

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - More inconsistencies are coming to light in an email that was mistakenly sent from Newberry Pathology Group to a victim’s family.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese reached out to WIS, upset, after noticing their name was brought into the email. The Lancaster County coroner says they haven’t done business with Newberry Pathology Group in almost two years.

The office manager at Newberry Pathology Group Laura Lemay accidentally sent a grieving family asking about an autopsy report, an email only meant for the Newberry coroner. In the email, many excuses were listed as to why the report was taking so long.

“I can respond to her email and set her straight, but that wouldn’t be good for PR,” Lemay said in the email.

Lemay also said in the email exchange, Lancaster County was “cut” and they were in the process of cutting others.

Coroner Deese says she is not a reason for the pathology group’s backlog because cut ties were cut with the pathology group in August of 2020, a year and a half ago.

Deese wants her constituents to know her autopsies are not backlogged saying they typically take 4-6 weeks and she communicates that with her victim’s families, and she was saddened by the contents of the email accidentally sent to the grieving Newberry family.

“Anyone can send something accidentally, but my concern is the content. Accidents happen, but there’s no mistake in what’s said in that email. I’m just disheartened to know there is that kind of response to a grieving family,” Deese said.

Deese also says Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece was just doing her part.

Kneece sent us the professional email exchange between her and Lemay, which was sent before the accidental email Lemay sent the victim’s family.

It shows Kneece trying to accommodate the victim’s family asking Lemay to expedite the autopsy.

“If that is a possibility, please do so, that way I can accommodate her daughter,” Kneece said in the email.

The Lancaster coroner wanted to reiterate their caseload had no bearing on the victim’s family’s long wait for the autopsy.

