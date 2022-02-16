Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo man has been arrested after a lengthy pursuit with officers Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington County officials say, Bernard White, 28, was originally pulled over in the New Friarsgate subdivision for a traffic violation, but then initiated the pursuit.

According to officials, White reached speeds of more than 100 mph, and also avoided stop sticks deployed by deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies assisted near Lake Murray Boulevard and Lincreek Drive. Officials say the pursuit lasted about ten minutes.

During the pursuit, officials say one Irmo police officer was also involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.

The pursuit was then terminated by Chief Bobby Dale.

“We are very fortunate there were no injuries stemming from White’s recklessness”, Chief Dale said.

Outside of Irmo, shortly after the pursuit was terminated, White’s car was spotted in a neighborhood. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Irmo Police Department investigators were able to find White in a residence near his car.

White was taken into custody without incident, according to officials. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center with failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, and window tint violation charges.

