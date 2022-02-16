SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster, S.C. House leaders announce income tax cut proposal

Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican...
Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican Caucus, on Tuesday announced a state income tax cut proposal.(WCSC/WIS)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican Caucus, on Tuesday announced a state income tax cut proposal.

The proposal advances an earlier plan by two years and would immediately lower the tax rates of those currently paying 4%, 5% and 6% to just 3%. The proposal would also drop the current 7% tax bracket to 6.5%.

McMaster called the proposed tax cuts a “pay raise for everyone who is working for a living.”

“This tax cut will start an avalanche of change and prosperity unlike anything we have seen and add one more reason for South Carolina to have great success in the future,” McMaster said.

Officials say the proposal follows new economic forecasts for the state budget that include an additional $621.5 million in recurring funds and $921 million in nonrecurring funds. The new forecasts bring total state funds to over $1.5 billion in recurring funds and $2.9 billion in nonrecurring funds.

“It is a basic Republican principle that we keep taxes low and I believe when there is a surplus of money flowing into our coffers it needs to be returned to the taxpayer,” S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas said. “We are in a unique situation this year where we have the opportunity to provide tax relief to every South Carolinian while still maintaining the economic success we have experienced in the past.”

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith said South Carolina already has the 10th lowest effective tax rate in the nation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison
File photo of keys on a keyboard
Victim’s family disturbed by email about autopsy sent from worker at Pathology Group
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Fmr. Richland Co. EMS employees decry culture, training and lack of supplies at agency
“Things there are dire” Fmr. Richland Co. EMS employees decry culture, training and lack of supplies at agency
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports Tuesday’s coronavirus data

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Warming up today with more clouds; rain and thunder possible Friday AM
A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.
Bill establishing early voting moves forward in SC House
On February 28, 2020, Lexington County Fire Department and law enforcement responded to a fire...
Columbia man convicted of burglary and arson of a Lexington Co. business, resulting in death of a family dog
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase