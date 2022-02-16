FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers, isolated thunderstorms & gusty winds late Thursday into Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is on the way to the Midlands. We’re also tracking showers and storms late Thursday into Friday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

· Get ready for some warmer weather this week!

· Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 60s to near 70 on Wednesday and into the mid 70s for Thursday.

· Heads up! Late Thursday into Friday is a First Alert.

· Showers and potential thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning with a cold front. Gusty winds are possible. The threat for severe weather remains low at this time.

· Dry and mild weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

· Highs will reach the low 80s later next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! We’re tracking showers and potential thunderstorms in the Midlands late Thursday into Friday.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly, too. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Temperatures will warm up by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray sprinkle or shower could develop. Rain chances are around 10-20%.

Even warmer weather is expected Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. However, as we’re enjoying the warmth, we’ll have to watch the sky. Showers and storms are expected with a cold front.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning is a First Alert!

Scattered rain and storms will move in with the cold front late Thursday evening/night into early Friday morning. Yes, a few rumbles of thunder are possible while you’re sleeping.

Right now, the threat for severe weather remains low for the Midlands. Still, we’re in a Marginal Risk or Level 1 risk for strong thunderstorms late Thursday night. We expect some isolated storms to develop as the cold front crosses. Some gusty winds and brief heavy rain could also push in.

Again, this is an early heads up. Changes are possible.

Rain chances are around 30% on Thursday and up to 60% Friday. Clearing skies are expected Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will cool into the upper 60s to near 70.

We’ll have dry weather Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will reach the low 80s later next week.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Late PM Showers/Storms (30%). Warm and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered AM Rain (60%). Possible Storms. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

