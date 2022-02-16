SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Rain, isolated storms & gusty winds late Thursday into Friday morning; dry & cool this weekend

By Dominic Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warm, windy weather is on the way to the Midlands for your Thursday. We’re also tracking showers and storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible early. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

· Thursday will be a warm, windy day in the Midlands. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

· Heads up! Late Thursday night/early Friday morning is a First Alert.

· Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning with a cold front. Gusty winds are possible. Rain chances are around 60% Friday. The threat for severe weather remains low at this time.

· Dry and mild weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.

· Highs will reach the low 80s later next week. Our weather will also be a bit unsettled.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! We’re tracking rain and isolated thunderstorms in the Midlands late Thursday night into early Friday morning. It’s a First Alert.

First, tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be cool. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Warm, windy weather is expected Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s with winds from the south between 10 and 20 mph. However, as we’re enjoying the warmth, we’ll have to watch the sky. Showers and storms are expected with a cold front late Thursday night.

In fact, Late Thursday night into Friday morning is a First Alert!

Scattered rain and storms will move in with the cold front late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Yes, a few rumbles of thunder are possible while you’re sleeping.

Right now, the threat for severe weather remains low for the Midlands. Still, we’re under a Marginal Risk or Level 1 risk for strong thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning. We expect some isolated storms to develop as the cold front crosses into Friday morning. Some gusty winds and brief heavy rain could also push in.

Again, this is an early heads up. Changes are possible.

Rain chances are around 20-30% on Thursday and up to 60% Friday morning. Clearing skies are expected Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will cool into the upper 60s to near 70.

We’ll have dry weather Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Highs will reach the low 80s later next week. Our weather will be a bit unsettled, too.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Early. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Late PM Showers/Storms (20-30%). Warm and Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered AM Rain (60%). Possible Storms. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Sunny Skies. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of AM Rain (40%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

