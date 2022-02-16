Dorchester Co. representative suffers medical issue during Statehouse meeting

SkyView
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The House Judiciary Committee ended abruptly Wednesday morning after its chairman, Rep. Chris Murphy, suffered a medical issue.

Murphy, 53, a Republican who represents Dorchester County, introduced the first speaker, Rep. Jay Jordan (R-Florence County), but rose suddenly and left the room.

After about approximately 32 minutes of discussion, Jordan interrupted Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-Bamberg County), to announce the meeting would be suspended because of a health problem Murphy was suffering.

“I regret to inform he’s had a medical issue and has had to leave the building,” Jordan said. “In light of that, I would ask that we essentially suspend the meeting. But before we do that, we have a brief moment of silence a moment of prayer for Chairman Murphy.”

Committee members paused for a few moments.

“Let’s all hope it’s a very monitor and quick event and he’ll be back with us very shortly but in light of that, we’ll go ahead and adjourn the meeting today,” Jordan said.

Murphy’s office was unable to provide any details or confirm a report that Murphy had been taken to the hospital after the incident.

Murphy lives in North Charleston and served on Dorchester County Council from 2002 until 2010, and was elected chairman in 2005.

He has served District 98 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2011.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

