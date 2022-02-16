SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies say suspected explosive in Dorchester Co. neighborhood was kickball

Authorities responded to Blair Road in Myers Hill Wednesday morning after residents reported...
Authorities responded to Blair Road in Myers Hill Wednesday morning after residents reported that they may have located an explosive device in a sink hole.(DCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a suspected explosive found at a neighborhood was a kickball.

Authorities responded to Blair Road in Myers Hill Wednesday morning after residents reported that they may have located an explosive device in a sink hole.

The sheriff’s office bomb tech Sgt. Matt Dixon also responded and pulled the object out of the hole which turned out to be a kickball.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports more than 150 deaths from coronavirus
File photo of keys on a keyboard
Victim’s family disturbed by email about autopsy sent from worker at Pathology Group
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
White reached speeds more than 100+ MPH, and avoided stop sticks that were deployed by deputies...
Irmo man arrested after lengthy police chase