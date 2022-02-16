Deputies say suspected explosive in Dorchester Co. neighborhood was kickball

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a suspected explosive found at a neighborhood was a kickball.

Authorities responded to Blair Road in Myers Hill Wednesday morning after residents reported that they may have located an explosive device in a sink hole.

The sheriff’s office bomb tech Sgt. Matt Dixon also responded and pulled the object out of the hole which turned out to be a kickball.

