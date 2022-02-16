SkyView
Claflin receives bomb threat, several buildings evacuated

File photo of students on campus at Claflin.
File photo of students on campus at Claflin.(WIS file photo)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Claflin University received a bomb threat on Wednesday and officials told students to shelter in place.

In an email sent to students, school officials asked students, faculty and staff to immediately evacuate all academic and administrative buildings on campus.

The following was included in the email:

On-campus residential students are asked to return to their respective residential halls:

  • Immediately go to your room.
  • Remain in your room with your doors locked until the “all clear” has been given.
  • Check your residence hall group chats for specific information from staff.
  • Classes will be virtual for the remainder of the day.
  • Staff will be in contact about meals.

School officials also asked that anyone who didn’t live on campus leave immediately. According to the email, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was notified and was on campus investigating when the email was sent out.

This month, several HBCUs had to close due to threats. There has been no word yet if these events are related.

Officials at South Carolina State University, also located in Orangeburg, said that they had not received threats but they have protocols in place to respond in the event that a threat is received.

