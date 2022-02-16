SkyView
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Bob Saget’s family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

The actor and comedian’s widow and three daughters filed the suit on Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction declaring that certain records prepared during the investigation remain confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Those records include photographs, video and audio recordings, autopsy information and more created during the investigation.

The suit says the family would suffer extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the information were released.

Saget died in his hotel room in January in Orlando, Florida.

A medical examiner’s report said he had COVID-19 but concluded he died from accidental blunt force trauma to the head.

