Bill establishing early voting moves forward in SC House

A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.

A panel of representatives on Tuesday also made tweaks to the Republican-backed proposal that would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election.

Some of those changes include adjusting a rule determining how far apart early voting locations in each county can be.

The legislation was introduced following a record turnout for advance voting in the 2020 general election after a temporary change in voting rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The full House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up the legislation Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

