Victim’s family disturbed by email about autopsy sent from worker at Pathology Group

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry family who lost their grandparents in a terrible car accident in December is sharing an email they say was sent to them by a worker at the Newberry Pathology Group.

Inside the email were claims of increased autopsy times, shortage of pathologists and downright nasty responses.

This Newberry family lost their grandmother in an accident two months ago and say they were told the autopsy report would take about two weeks. Two months later, a family member emailed the Newberry County Coroner asking about the results of the autopsy.

That prompted the Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece to send an email to Newberry Pathology Group inquiring about the autopsy.

“Can you please check on the status of the report, FA21-898?,” the Coroner writes to Newberry Pathology Office Manager Laura Lemay.

Lemay responds that it would be about two more weeks before it’s completed and asks if she should make this autopsy a priority.

The Coroner replies, “If that is a possibility, please do so, that way I can accommodate her daughter.”

Following this exchange, it seems Lemay accidentally sent another response to a member of the victim’s son.

He shared the email with WIS, and in it, Lemay outlined a number of excuses for the delayed autopsy results.

She claimed the Pathology office was behind on paperwork and said it had cut Lancaster County and was in the process of cutting others.

She also said MUSC had a 7-10 day wait for an autopsy and that since COVID there’s been a 20 percent increase in autopsies, there’s a shortage of pathologists, and the regular wait time for an autopsy report is 3 months.

Perhaps the most shocking part in the email accidentally sent to the daughter of the deceased Barb Lehew was that the family had a preliminary death certificate so why did they need an autopsy report and quote, “I can respond to her email and set her straight, but that wouldn’t be good for PR.”

Barb’s son talked to WIS and said this was uncalled for.

Josh Lehew says they may deal with death on a daily basis, but on the other end is a family who is grieving.

“We’re trying to get this handled and move on and we get an email like this thrown in your face,” Lehew said.

Josh says he also called Laura Lemay immediately, and she was shocked he had received the email. He says she asked him to not go public with the email.

He says, surprisingly, the coroner was able to get the autopsy in two hours after the coroner’s office became aware he had received the private emails.

Lehew went on to say he called Lemay back, but the office told him she had been terminated.

WIS also spoke with Kneece about the situation. Kneece told us she was unaware of the offensive email sent to the family from the Newberry Pathology Group worker until she was approached by members of the media.

Josh Lehew said he would like some kind of apology, an acknowledgment that this is not how things are done. As well, he would like a promise this won’t happen again, so others don’t have to go through what his family did.

