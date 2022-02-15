SkyView
University of South Carolina law professor gives analysis on the growing trouble between Russia and Ukraine

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tensions in Ukraine are reaching a crescendo today as that country’s president calls for a day of unity this Wednesday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says media reports indicate a Russian invasion could begin that day. Despite denials by President Vladimir Putin, U.S. intelligence indicates an invasion could come at any time.

With insight into the situation, Dawndy Mercer Plank talked with Joel Samuels, the executive director of the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative. He’s also the dean of UofSC’s College of Arts and Sciences. Samuels studied Russian culture and politics at Princeton University of the University of Michigan Law School. He has been to Russia and Ukraine numerous times.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

