SCDC announces deaths of 4 COVID-positive inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Corrections announced the deaths of four inmates who were positive for COVID-19.

Audie Brabham, 76, died on Sunday at a local hospital after testing positive in January and subsequently being hospitalized. Officials say Brabham had multiple underlying medical conditions.

Jeffrey Cornelious Gaffney, 62, died on February 5 at a local hospital after being hospitalized on January 21. Gaffney was terminally ill, according to officials.

Robert M. Sibilia, 64, got sick on January 9 and died at a local hospital later that day. An autopsy showed that he was positive for COVID-19. He had underlying medical issues, according to officials.

Howard Renard Smalley, 60, died on December 20. An autopsy showed that he was positive for COVID-19. Officials say Smalley had underlying medical conditions.

SCDC has 508 active cases amongst inmates and 61 amongst staff. There have been 65 covid-related inmate deaths, according to officials.

