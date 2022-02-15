SkyView
Richland Co. Recreation Commission to discuss Exec. Dir. position in meeting

Richland County Recreation Commission
Richland County Recreation Commission(Richland County Recreation Commission)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission has released an agenda stating it will discuss its executive director Wednesday night.

The meeting agenda states that there will be a “Motion for Executive Session” to discuss a personnel matter involving the Executive Director position. That position is currently filled by Lakita Watson, who was voted in in 2018.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

