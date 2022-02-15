Richland Co. Recreation Commission to discuss Exec. Dir. position in meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission has released an agenda stating it will discuss its executive director Wednesday night.

The meeting agenda states that there will be a “Motion for Executive Session” to discuss a personnel matter involving the Executive Director position. That position is currently filled by Lakita Watson, who was voted in in 2018.

RELATED: Former Richland County Recreation Commissioner acquitted

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.